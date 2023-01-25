The complete list of nominations for the 95th Academy Awards has been announced! Stars such as Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, and Michelle Yeoh compete to take home the coveted “Best Actress” title, with de Armas being the only Latina in the category and the only Latina actress considered for a 2023 Oscar.

Every year the Academy Awards only contemplate the acting and film credentials of the nominees; however, viewers undoubtedly enjoy the fashion — including which brands are on the red carpet.

©GettyImages



Jessica Chastain arrives on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater for the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, USA.

As part of their recent Designer Discounts report, which aimed to analyze the designer brands with the highest resale values, the trends experts at Wethrift have teamed up with fashion expert Louisa Rogers of Studio Courtenay to select some of the most stunning designer gowns worn by previous Best Actress winners.

“Simple couture dresses start at around $10,000 but can reach as high as $500,000 depending on the intricacy, embellishment, and hours put into creating each garment by highly skilled atelier artisans,” Rogers explains.

“Classic designer names like Givenchy will maintain their value - particularly in more timeless designs - but will not appreciate in the same way that iconic looks (such as Charlize Theron in Gold Gucci) or brands that have cultivated a lot of hype around them might when it comes to appealing to collectors of couture,” the expert adds.

©GettyImages



Charlize Theron

“Reese Witherspoon’s Dior gown worn at the 2006 ceremony was a vintage couture piece from the 1950s. Similar dresses sold at auction have seen a considerable increase in value, tripling or even quadrupling in price. One should absolutely consider vintage couture dresses as a finite resource that will continue to appreciate in value.”

“When it comes to a ceremony as prestigious and globally viewed as the Academy Awards, designers will often use their gowns as opportunities to generate press coverage or as living advertisements, so the cost of making is rarely proportional to the resale value.”

Wethrift shared with HOLA! USA how much each piece has increased in value since first being worn at the Academy Awards. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.