Patricia Zavala releases her new single and video "Thunder," featuring Gianni Romano, Aüra, and Emanuel Esposito

After the incredible success of her debut single “Pop the Low,” which soared to the Top 3 on the UK Club Chart and captured the spotlight on digital platforms and radio stations in the US, Italy, and Ibiza, Venezuelan artist Patricia Zavala is back with her electrifying new single, “Thunder.” She has quickly established herself within the global house music scene.

Patricia’s latest track merges deep house beats with soulful vocals, her new single is a seamless continuation of Patricia’s previous success with with producers Gianni Romano, Aüra, and Emanuele Esposito.

“Thunder” is now available through Switch Records and distributed by Believe.

‘Thunder’ is about that person you always knew was meant to be a lesson —a storm you let destroy you, because deep down, you needed that transformation. It’s about embracing the shadow within and understanding that sometimes, chaos is what leads to true clarity.” Patricia Zavala

Once again, Romano has crafted a masterpiece with “Thunder,” drawing listeners into a whirlwind of love and longing. The song captivates with vivid imagery and heartfelt lyrics by Zavala, echoing sentiments like “Now I crave you like the desert craves the rain, like the shadows crave the night.” This emotional odyssey reaches its peak with the powerful declaration, “I need you cause you feel like thunder.”

The music video, directed by renowned Venezuelan filmmaker Marcel Rasquin, was filmed in Los Angeles and draws inspiration from exploitation genre films and nightmarish themes. It follows Patricia through a series of strange, abstract scenes—ranging from a desolate desert road to a butcher shop—where she encounters unusual and eccentric characters, including a contortionist and an enigmatic butcher. The video culminates in a dynamic dance sequence that encapsulates the haunting and cinematic essence of the song's lyrics.