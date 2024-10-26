Shakira reacts to Alejandro Sanz' new song; 'You killed me'

Shakira and Alejandro Sanz have one of the strongest friendships in the music industry. Their partnership has often expressed itself in amazing collaborations, which include "La Tortura" and "Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No," and with endless support for each other.

Sanz has just released a new song, a ballad called "Palmeras en el Jardin," where he's seen returning to his musical roots. Shakira was sure to drop some words of encouragement.

Through her Instagram stories, Shakira shared a snippet of the song. She shared some lyrics that she found especially meaningful and added her own message.

The lyrics, which are originally in Spanish, read: "And now what do I do when another February comes around, what do I do so I don't remember you? In two accents we told each other a thousand I love yous and in silence we told each other goodbye."

Shakira was touched by the lyrics, writing, "Ale, only you can write like this. You killed me with this song."

Sanz's song is a clear reference to his former partner, the Cuban Rachel Valdes. The two shared news of their relationship in 2019 and announced their break up in 2023, surprising many of their followers.

Shakira's healing through music

Earlier this month, Shakira was featured on the cover of GQ Spain, discussing her music, her upcoming tour, and her experience with heartbreak. She discussed her song "Ultima," which explores the rupture between herself and her partner of over a decade Gerard Pique.

"The healing process is long! It's gonna take me a few records," she said with a laugh. "It's a lie that with 'Ultima' I got everything off of my chest. There's always more to dig."