This Sasha Obama look has all of the key accessories of the early 2000's

Sasha Obama loves Y2K fashion. The youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama is known for her loud and eye-catching sense of fashion, which she proudly displayed on one of her most recent outings.

© GrosbyGroup Sasha Obama in Los Angeles

Sasha was a guest at the SWEAT tour, the concert hosted by Charli XCX and Troye Sivan. To deliver one of her best looks, she brought out two staples of Y2K fashion: a chunky belt and the tucked jeans inside her boots.

Sasha's outfit consisted of a stylish Jean Paul Gautier long-sleeve printed shirt and some True Religion skinny jeans that she tucked into her knee-high black boots. As usual, she opted for accessories to tie the look together, including the large chunky belt, some large bracelets, and colorful jewelry.

© GrosbyGroup Sasha and Malia Obama at Charli XCX's concert

Sasha attended the concert alongside her sister Malia and some of their friends. In the case of Malia, she opted for a denim skirt and a grey corset top that she paired with a dark green jacket.

The group appeared to have a great time, attending the concert and later going to the after-party, which was also attended by celebrities like Lily Rose-Depp, Kesha, and Jennie from Blackpink.

© GrosbyGroup Malia Obama at Charli XCX's concert

How Sasha and Malia influenced Obama's yearly playlist

The Obama sisters' passion for Charli XCX might have influenced their father, who included one of her songs in his yearly playlist.

“I just put out my playlist, and ‘365’ is on it, and [Brat] is a great album,” he said on the 'I've Had It' podcast. “People question sometimes whether I’m actually listening to all this music. As I’ve testified before, I am.”

“I get input from my daughters, who undeniably are a little more up to speed on a day-to-day basis,” he continued. “Charli XCX, she knows what she’s doing.”