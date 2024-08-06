Anya Taylor-Joy and her husband attend Charli XCX’s birthday party

The stars were in Silver Lake, California, over the weekend for Charil XCX's 32nd birthday party. Among the guests at the trendy Tenants of the Trees were Anya Taylor-Joy and her husband, Malcolm McRae.

© The Grosby Group Anya Taylor-Joy looks stunning in a long black with her husband Malcolm McRae.

In classic LA fashion, there was a variety of styles at the party, with many guests embracing the Y2K style, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star went for a chic black dress with two bold gold necklaces, gold heels, and what has become her signature red lip.

Charli XCX's birthday party was star studded

The musician matched her vibe with a vintage-styled suit, and dress pants, with a white unbuttoned Oxford shirt.

Taylor-Joy and the more* frontman began dating in 2021. They married in a private ceremony on 1 April 2022 in New Orleans and had a second ceremony in Venice, Italy, in September 2023.

Who else was at the party

Once inside the party, Rosalía gifted the singer an epic bouquet of Parliament cigarettes. The "Motomami" singer went full Y2K with a peek-a-boo black thong, rolled-up athletic shorts, black-heeled boots, and a fun hat.

© GrosbyGroup Rosalia in Los Angeles

The birthday girl wore a full look from Berlin label Sia Arnika that consisted of unbuttoned briefs, a crop top, and slick black boots. She shared a gallery of photos from the party on Monday, calling the carousel, "Part 1."

Sabrina Carpenter, Glenn Powell, Gracie Abrams, Nelly Furtado, and Rachel Sennott were among those on the exclusive guest list. According to W Magazine, Lorde and Charli were seen dancing and hugging while jamming to their song “Girl, So Confusing." Billie Eilish, who recently teamed up with Charli for the “Guess” remix, and her brother Finneas were also there.