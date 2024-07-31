Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco celebrate daughter Honey's first birthday with Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are celebrating a significant milestone as their little girl, Honey, turned one year old. The proud parents hosted a delightful garden party on Monday, July 29, to mark the special occasion, filling the day with love, laughter, and sweet memories." Can't believe my little angel is 1 today! You are so loved ❤️🍯," Brody Jenner captioned his heartfelt Instagram post.

The post featured heartwarming snapshots of Brody and Tia kissing Honey's cheeks, Honey enjoying her cake in a high chair, and a beautifully arranged two-tier tray of cupcakes, symbolizing the sweetness of the day.

Tia Blanco also took to social media, sharing a carousel of images that captured the celebration. Among the photos was a cherished moment with Honey surrounded by her parents and grandparents: Simon Blanco, Sina Blanco, Linda Thompson, and Caitlyn Jenner. Honey, dressed in an adorable pink fairy costume, sat in her high chair, happily eating her cake as her loved ones stood around her, their faces glowing with joy.

Caitlyn Jenner, matching her son's casual style, wore black sunglasses and a hat, adding a touch of cool to the family gathering. In her caption, Tia expressed her deep love and gratitude for her daughter: "Happy Birthday to my favorite girl in the world! They say when you have a baby it's like watching your heart beat outside of your body… and that's exactly how it feels! Best year of my life being your mama, Honey Raye!"

She continued, "Thank you for all the love, joy & happiness you have brought to me! The sweetest heart, purest soul, spunkiest personality & happiest little spirit! Mama loves you! Happy 1st birthday! 🎂.”The party ambiance was magical, adorned with colorful balloons, large artificial flowers, and whimsical oversized mushrooms, creating a fairy-tale atmosphere for the little ones.

© Brody Jenner Brody Jenner posted the most adorable family photo of him and Tia Blanco with his baby. His post was captioned "Grateful hearts and full plates! Wishing you all a Thanksgiving surrounded by love, laughter, and all the delicious moments that make this day special. So much to be thankful for this year. "

Loving Parents

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jenner shared his appreciation for Blanco, describing her as his savior and an incredible partner and mother. "I got really lucky in that regard," Jenner admits. "Tia has just been my savior. She's just such an incredible mom and partner, so I got really lucky with her for sure. I'm glad that I held out and waited and was able to find the right person to start a family with."

Jenner and Blanco, who went public with their relationship in May 2022, welcomed their daughter Honey in July 2023. Embracing fatherhood, Jenner is deeply in love with their 1-year-old daughter. Yet, he confesses that he was uncertain about becoming a dad for a long time.

© Getty Images Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco became parents to a baby girl named Honey on July 29. However, they waited two weeks before announcing the news to their Instagram followers. On August 10, the couple posted a video of the infant's home birth and captioned it with the announcement.

Honey, named after Jessica Alba's character in the 2003 film "Honey," has brought immense joy to Jenner and Blanco's lives. Despite some initial sleep challenges, Jenner reports that their daughter is now sleeping through the night, making fatherhood even more enjoyable. "She was having trouble for quite some time, but now she's sleeping through the night and it's been going great," he shares. "I'm really enjoying fatherhood. I feel like it's just a new chapter, and Tia is amazing. She's just been an incredible mother. I know how lucky I am," Jenner emphasizes. "Becoming a parent is one of the most rewarding things I've ever done in my life."