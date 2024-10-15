Barack Obama calls himself a 'girl dad' as he discusses the 'gift' of parenting Malia and Sasha

Barack Obama is a proud "girl dad." The father of Malia and Sasha Obama has shared a new message on social media, sharing some of his joy when it comes to being a father of two girls. He also used the opportunity to encourage readers to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the upcoming elections.

© Chip Somodevilla Sasha, Barack, and Malia Obama in 2015

Obama shared the message on his Instagram reels, writing: "Being a father to Malia and Sasha will always be one of the greatest gifts of my life. To all of those lucky enough to be a dad, join me in voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz - Two leaders who'll work to build a better future to all our children." The message was added to an Instagram message signed by various girl dads, where they shared a letter to American Voters.

"On National Father-Daughter Day, Girl Dads for Harris-Walz have a message to voters," reads the caption of the original post, shared by Team Kamala.

The letter was shared in various Instagram slides. "We write to you from every corner of America," begins the message. "We come from different backgrounds, professions, and faiths. We are Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. But there's one thing we share: we are Girl Dads who recognize that, because of Donald Trump, our daughters are now growing up in a world with fewer rights and less freedom than their mothers and grandmothers."

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 32 years of marriage

Earlier this month, Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated 32 years of marriage, an impressive milestone that both acknowledged. In the case of Obama, he shared a photo showing a glimpse of their anniversary celebration, which had them visiting the Whitney Museum in New York. The image shows the two huddled close and smiling, as they stood in front of a wall of posters advertising some of the artwork on display.

"Happy anniversary, Michelle Obama!" he wrote in the post's caption. "32 years together, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with."