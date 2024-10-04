How Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated 32 years of marriage

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on Wednesday, October 2nd. The iconic couple, who have been married since 1992, shared sweet messages on social media, delighting fans with a glimpse of their enduring love.

Obama shared a tender photo of the two posing at The Whitney Museum of American Art in his anniversary post. The couple can be seen embracing in front of Alvin Ailey dance posters, flashing their radiant smiles. Alongside the picture, the former president penned a touching message: "Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! 32 years together, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with."

Michelle Obama echoed the sentiment, sharing the same photo and her heartfelt words: "32 action-packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama."

Fans flooded the comment sections of their posts, showering the couple with love and admiration. "Now ya'll look like two teenagers on your first date😍 #blacklove #relationshipgoals," a fan said. "The world is such a better place because of your union. So it's our anniversary too 😉," another person commented.

Many comments also reflected on the Obamas' influential legacy during their time in the White House. One user praised them by writing, "Thank you, to you both, for making the world a better place ❤️🤍💙""Happy anniversary to you both! All the very best wishes from our family to yours. You've both given my children role models worth aspiring to be. Your character, kindness, integrity, and mindfulness have given courage, hope, and faith to both of my sons, and I cannot thank you enough. Salut! 💙" another wrote.

© Chip Somodevilla Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Obamas, who have become a symbol of enduring partnership and mutual respect, share two daughters: Malia Obama, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23.

Over the years, they've openly discussed their journey through marriage, parenting, and public life, consistently showcasing their deep bond. In a recent episode of the podcast "Moments That Make Us," Michelle Obama had. a deep conversation with her friend Melinda Gates about the challenges of perfectionism. "I think we all struggle with 'not enoughness,' and I'm still working on it," Michelle shared candidly. "You know, when you are a woman, a working-class kid, a person of color, there's always a proving right, because people, I have found throughout my life, have set my bar lower for me than I thought."

"If I didn't show up right, it would just be assumed that I didn't belong, that I couldn't." During their conversation, Melinda expresses how "lucky" she feels to have Michelle in her life. The podcast episode touched on various aspects of Michelle's post-White House life.

