How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death

Meghan Markle paid tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana alongside Prince Harry on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the 23rd anniversary of the Princess of Wales’ death by helping children from the Assistance League of Los Angeles’ Preschool Learning Center replant their garden. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!’s royal correspondent Emily Nash, the royal couple planted “Forget-me-Not seeds, in honour of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.”

The Assistance League of LA shared photos from the Duke and Duchess’ visit showing Meghan and Harry wearing their masks and getting their hands dirty as they planted with the youngsters. “The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday! ❤️ In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center‘s garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating,” Assistance League of LA captioned the post.

“We truly appreciate their time and care for our students. 🌱 For more than 100 years, @assistanceleagueoflosangeles has been providing early education services to children in need. Our nationally-accredited preschool instructs 40 students from low-income L.A. families,” the caption continued.

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honored Princess Diana on the anniversary of her death

Prior to the anniversary of Diana’s death on Aug. 31, Kensington Palace shared an update on the statue Harry and Prince William first commissioned in 2017 to honor the twentieth anniversary of their mother’s tragic 1997 passing.﻿ “The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th Birthday,” the palace stated. “The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.”

Installation of the permanent memorial, created by Ian Rank-Broadley, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now scheduled to take place July 1, 2021.

