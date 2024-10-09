Kamala Harris proves she is Ella Emhoff's proud stepmom after being told she doesn't have any children

Kamala Harris proves she is Ella Emhoff's proud stepmom. The vice president is responding to Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she suggested Harris is not humble because she doesn't have biological children.

During her latest interview on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Harris talked about Sanders' statement, describing her views as outdated, and gave a glimpse into her "modern family" life, with her husband Doug Emhoff, and his two children Cole and Ella, from his previous marriage.

“This is not the 1950s anymore,” Harris said on the podcast. “Families come in all kinds of forms.” “I don’t think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble,” she continued. “Two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life.”

© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff hugs Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris

“I think it’s really important for women to lift each other up," the vice president concluded. Sanders doubled down with a written statement on Sunday explaining her thoughts: “I would never criticize a woman for not having children."

© Chip Somodevilla Helena Hudlin, goddaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, and Ella Emhoff, daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris

"The point I was making and that Kamala Harris confirmed by her own admission is that she doesn’t believe our leaders should be humble, which explains her arrogant claim that she alone can fix our nation’s problems after spending the last four years making them worse," she stated.

© EVA HAMBACH Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff applaud during the first day of the Democratic National Convention

Ella has been actively showing her support for her stepmom Kamala and has proved that they have a close relationship. “Like a lot of young people, I didn’t always understand what I was feeling, but no matter what, Kamala was there for me. She was patient, caring and always took me seriously. She’s never stopped listening to me and she’s not going to stop listening to all of us," she said at the Democratic National Convention.

“How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like cole and I,” Ella wrote on Instagram stories. “I love my three parents," she added.