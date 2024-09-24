Ella Emhoff celebrates BRAT fall in New York City with her friends

Ella Emhoff proved to be a big fan of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan. The step-daughter of Kamala Harris celebrated the start of BRAT fall in New York City by documenting her time at the Sweat Tour with her inner circle.

The model even wore a slime-green beenie and showed her excitement for the show, sharing a series of selfies and videos on social media. She also shared a photo of her drink, displaying the signature green color of Charli's album cover.

© Instagram

"The twins take on sweat tour," she wrote on Instagram, adding that the beanies were made by her friend, designer Bailey Goldberg. Ella took to Instagram Stories to post a video before the concert, where she can be seen doing the viral 'Apple' dance with Bailey.

© Instagram

"I’m jealous the secret service got to go!!!" one person wrote, while someone else commented, "That’s my First Daughter," adding, "Ummmm i would like a brat beanie please and thank you."

This is not the first time Ella shows she is a fan of Charli, as she previously went viral for writing "kamala IS brat," on Twitter. Kamala's campaign has also been influenced by the viral BRAT movement, as the social media management even adopted the signature shade of green.

Ella has been making headlines, recently during New York Fashion Week, attending multiple shows, including Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Collina Strada, and more. She was photographed sitting front row, showing off her stylish looks and walking the runway for top designers.