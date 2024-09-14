Thom Browne's fashion dinner party: Ella Emhoff, Addison Rae, Martha Stewart and more celebrity guests

Thom Browne organized one of the most effortlessly cool events of the season. Despite showing his latest collection during couture this summer, the designer decided to show the importance of engaging with New York Fashion Week by inviting young Hollywood stars, as well as seasoned actors and fan-favorite celebrities, to an exclusive dinner in a West Village restaurant.

Co-hosted by Broadway star Cole Escola, guests enjoyed an intimate dinner wearing head-to-toe Thom Browne, including Hector Browne, who inspired the brand’s signature dog-shaped bag.

From Patti Lupone and Justin Theroux to Ella Emhoff, Addison Rae, and Martha Stewart, celebrities joined to celebrate New York Fashion Week outside of the runway.

© Courtesy of Thom Browne “Because I did my show during couture, as the chairman [of the CFDA] I thought it was important for me to do something this week — because I think it’s important that we all engage with New York Fashion Week and make sure that we all do something that’s happening around the town,” Browne said, as reported by WWD.



© Courtesy of Thom Browne Ella Emhoff was all smiles posing next to Evan Mock in a red blazer and a white skirt. Meanwhile, the actor wore a gray ensemble. Ella also attended multiple shows, including Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Collina Strada, and more.

© Courtesy of Thom Browne Christine Baranski looked elegant in a white skirt, a blue jacket, and pointed-toe-heels. The Hollywood star posed for photos at her arrival.



The designer was photographed next to Martha Stewart at the restaurant. Other guests included Teyana Taylor, Chase Sui Wonders, Danai Gurira, Leon Bridges, Juliana Canfield, King Princess, Jordan Roth and husband Richie Jackson.



© Courtesy of Thom Browne Anna Wintour was also in attendance. She posed with co-host Cole Escola, who was dressed in a red Thom Browne look and a bonnet, pairing the look with the signature dog-shaped bag.

© Courtesy of Thom Browne Justin Theroux and his romantic partner Nicole Brydon Bloom were photographed enjoying the special dinner.



© Courtesy of Thom Browne Addison Rae wore an all-white look to the dinner party. The 'Diet Pepsi' singer, who was also in New York City for the MTV VMAs shared her excitement after arriving at the restaurant.