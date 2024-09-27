Sasha Obama resume normal activities days after Barack Obama's security breach

Sasha Obama was spotted on the USC campus, looking relaxed and effortlessly stylish in a casual yet chic outfit. Days prior, her father, former President Barack Obama, had an alleged close encounter with an armed stranger near a Hollywood restaurant, which raised concerns about Secret Service protocols.

Despite this incident, Sasha appears unfazed, returning to her daily activities as a student at the University of Southern California.

© The Grosby Group Sasha Obama chats on the phone while pictured on the USC campus.

Her outfit features a bold, eclectic mix, including a patterned, patchwork-style long-sleeve top and olive green harem pants, accessorized with a statement boho belt and round glasses. Sasha exudes youthful confidence, balancing comfort and fashion.

© The Grosby Group Sasha Obama chats on the phone while pictured on the USC campus this afternoon.

Family outing

The former President of the United States was recently photographed in Los Angeles with his daughters Sasha and Malia. The paparazzi spotted them at the restaurant Mother Wolf in Hollywood, where they met up for dinner. Obama had a busy week, hosting a fundraiser for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign before attending the dinner.

During their visit, Obama remained in the car with his driver, wearing a brown jacket and a black shirt with a hands-free device in his ear. Meanwhile, Sasha and Malia quickly exited the vehicle, both showcasing their distinct styles. Malia sported a plum outfit with a long-sleeved top and matching pants, while Sasha wore a tight beige top, a blue sweater, and a printed skirt, accessorizing the look with large jewelry and reading glasses.

© The Grosby Group Malia and Sasha Obama in Los Angeles

Sasha and Malia Obama live in Los Angeles

Sasha and Malia Obama have chosen to live in Los Angeles. At the same time, their parents are based in Washington, D.C. Sasha, the younger of the two sisters, has a degree in film studies from the University of Southern California. She has started her career in the entertainment industry and has already earned credits in the documentary series "Couples Therapy."

The Cut reported that Natasha Obama appeared in the credits of the series Couples Therapy, which premiered on Showtime. The documentary follows couples in therapy and their progress over the weeks. Natasha Obama is credited as one of the series' casting interviewers, meaning that the person likely interviewed some of the couples for the program and provided footage for the series.

© The Grosby Group Sasha Obama, daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama, is spotted walking through the back alleys of Los Angeles after getting her nails done at a nail salon and heading to the World Market furniture store at The Grove.

On the other hand, Malia, the elder sister, is making a name for herself as a writer, director, and filmmaker. She recently premiered her debut short film, "The Heart," at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival and attended the Deauville American Film Festival in France earlier this month. Both sisters are thriving in their chosen paths and are making a mark in the entertainment industry.