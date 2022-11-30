Sasha Obama shows her belly button piercing while wearing a trendy black crop top outfit

As she runs errands in Los Angeles, Sasha Obama dazzles with her toned midriff bared in a black crop top and light blue baggy jeans. The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama paired her outfit with a brown suit jacket and shimmering pearl necklace.

Sasha’s belly-button piercing was also on full display as she walked with a friend on the sidewalk of the USC campus.

©GrosbyGroup



Although they weren’t pictured together, Sasha has been dating for a while with the approval of Michelle and Barack Obama. During Sunday’s special 20/20 interview with Robin Roberts, the former FLOTUS gave an update about the 21-year-old student’s love life and her sister Malia, 24.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Michelle tells Robin, revealing how the former President of the United States is dealing with it. “Look, they are 24 and 21,” she says. “They were in high school. They went to prom. They’ve lived life. And he’s learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy.”

Malia is in a relationship with Rory Farquharson, while Sasha is dating Clifton Powell Jr. —the son of actor Clifton Powell Sr. “They’re doing great. Proud of them. They survived eight years growing up in one of the harshest spotlights there is,” said Michelle Obama. “And they are good, decent, normal young women who are trying to be impactful in the world, and they are the best of friends. Couldn’t ask for anything else.”