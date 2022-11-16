Sasha is known for her fun and irreverent fashion style, and for having some of the most coveted fashion items and accessories. She previously made headlines when she wore her large Telfar bag to school, with the purse being one of the most desired items ever since their release.

The Telfar bad was designed by Telfar Clemens, a designer who made the bags with accessibility and fashion in mind. “I priced the bag for what I would get at a night DJing at a club. Basically pricing it in a way that’s accessible to people like me. It’s really hard to be a young person and to also be able to be stylish and to pay rent and to eat,” he said in an interview with Good Morning America.