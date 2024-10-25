Karol G and Selena Gomez team up for a good cause in Los Angeles

Karol G and Selena Gomez have a close friendship. Last year, Karol was one of the exclusive guests at Selena’s 31st birthday party. Now, their bond has grown even stronger, as Karol joined Selena at a benefit gala for the Rare Impact Fund.

Selena founded this fund as part of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, to make mental health care more accessible and this year, she invited Karol as a special guest for the second annual gala in Los Angeles, where both stars came together to support the cause.

© Gilbert Flores Selena Gomez welcomed Karol G with a warm hug

Together for a good cause

As host of the evening, Selena looked flawless in a classic black dress by Oscar de la Renta from their Spring 2025 collection. Karol G turned heads in a wine-colored, strapless gown adorned with sequins and a thigh-high slit, bringing a touch of elegance and edge to her look.

On the red carpet, the friends greeted each other warmly, with Selena Gomez giving Karol a big hug, which the cameras captured. Karol expressed her honor to participate in this special event, saying: “It’s not only about creating music but about using our voices for things that truly matter.”

© Gilbert Flores On the red carpet, the friends greeted each other before Karol G’s performance at the gala

A night to remember

Karol G treated guests to a special acoustic performance of her song, Mi ex tenía razón, which the crowded loved—especially Selena, who was visibly moved by her friend’s singing. This year’s gala also marked the first public event Selena attended with her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, who joined her in supporting the $100 million fundraising goal for the evening.

© Amy Sussman For the first time, Selena was accompanied at this gala by her boyfriend, Benny Blanco

Throughout the night, Selena and Benny looked more in love than ever, with Benny becoming her inseparable companion in both personal and professional moments. Earlier in the week, the couple had attended the red carpet premiere of Emilia Pérez in Hollywood, where Selena stars alongside actor Édgar Ramírez in the French filmmaker Jacques Annaud’s latest work.

© Amy Sussman Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco seemed very in love at the Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Gala

At the premiere, the couple posed with Édgar Ramírez, clearing up recent rumors of a possible romance between him and Selena after a dance at one of the film’s events. Benny then recreated the dance with Édgar, showing his humor and sense of fun.