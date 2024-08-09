Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates her son's birthday with rare and adorable pics

Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating her son's birthday. Dylan Douglas, the son of Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, is turning 24. For the occasion, his mother shared a sweet video showing some rare footage on social media.

The video is brief and is set to John Lennon's "Beautiful Boy", showing a sweet moment between Zeta-Jones and Dylan, with her changing his diaper when he was a baby.

"Happy 24th Birthday to my son @dylan__douglas," reads the post. "The joy and love you give me every day is insurmountable. To be your Mama is a gift that I never take for granted. I love you my beautiful boy."

Michael Douglas also published a sweet message on his Instagram, showing a more recent image of Dylan. "Wow @dylan__douglas! 24!" he captioned the post, which shows Dylan looking at the camera and wearing a cowboy hat. "You’re moving fast my son! Wishing you a very happy birthday from a proud Father!"

More details about the Zeta-Jones and Douglas family

Catherine Zeta-Jonez and Michael Douglas are one of Hollywood's most famous couples. The pair have been together for years, with them meeting in 1998 after he arranged a meeting with her publicist after seeing her. The two married in 2000 and have remained together over the years despite some ups and downs.

The two share two kids: Dylan and Carys, 21. The kids are interested in following in their parent's footsteps. Zeta-Jones has revealed that they have been artistic throughout their lives, even when their parents warned them against the pitfalls of acting. "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say," she said in an appearance on The Today Show.