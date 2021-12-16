Celebrities mourn the tragic loss of José Ángel aka ‘Flow La Movie’

The Latin Music industry is mourning as tragic news came Wednesday that a charter plane traveling to Miami from the Dominican Republic fatally crashed with 9 people on board, including 38-year-old music producer José Ángel Hernández, who is better known as Flow La Movie. His partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and son Jayden Hernandez, who turned 4 in July, were also aboard the plane that was heading to Florida. With more than 10 years in the industry Flow La Movie launched his own indie record label and management agency and was a renowned producer and artist with chart-topping hits like “Te Boté (Remix).” The Puerto Rican artist has crossed paths and worked with several artists who have begun mourning his tragic loss. See some of the heartfelt tributes below:

©Flow La Movie





Jay Wheeler shared a video with the artist and wrote, “rest in peace brother, thank you because from the beginning you trusted me and gave me your hand, I have many funny and family memories with you. strength for the family members I love you very much”

J Balvin shared a photo with the artist and wrote in the caption, “José Ángel THANK YOU FOR YOUR ALWAYS HIGH VIBE !!! Rest in peace 🙏.”