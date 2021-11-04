Camila Cabello performs “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” with a mariachi twist

Camila Cabello is ushering in the holiday season with a brand new song for fans to enjoy

Today, a new performance from the singer premiered on Amazon Music, singing the beloved holiday ballad, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” But this time around, the song gets a Mexican twist, thanks to the sound of mariachis.

“I’ve traveled a lot since I started working at 15, so I chose to record this Amazon Original song because I had always wanted to be home in Miami with my family for Christmas,” The Cuban-American, whose father was born in Mexico, said in a statement. “It is truly special and very sacred,” she added about integrating Christmas playlists at “a magical time of year.”

Amazon Music announced the performance today, alongside more artists to release original songs and versions of Christmas classics. The playlist also includes “Christmas Letter” performed by Panamanian artist Sech, along with a cover of “Last Christmas” by the Mexican pop-rock trio Reik.

Plus, Marcos Witt and his daughter, Elena Witt-Guerra, wrote a version in “Spanglish” of “Noche de Paz (Silent Night) / Santa la Noche (O Holy Night)”, while the Spanish band La Oreja de Van Gogh joined the series with a version of “Blanca Navidad.”

The platform also highlights the participation of Mexican singers Maria Leon, Paty Cantu, and Maria Jose for a new interpretation of the timeless “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, which will be released on November 19.

In addition, Amazon Music has also produced a series of Christmas spirit-infused playlists featuring artists from different decades, including “Fluent Holidays,” aimed at “fans who move fluently across cultures, with Christmas tunes in English, Spanish and bilingual.”

The list includes the new Amazon Original songs, plus songs from Sebastian Yatra, Katy Perry, and more.