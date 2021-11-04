Amazon Music’s newest playlist includes exclusive Holiday songs and covers from Camila Cabello, Sech, and Reik

Turn the volume up and put on your Santa Claus hat because Mariah Carey already kicked off the holiday season, and the celebration has arrived at Amazon Music too! The music streamer just launched an exclusive playlist with new songs, holiday covers, artist merchandise, podcast episodes, and much more.

To make this time merrier and bright, subscribers can sing and dance to the rhythm of Camila Cabello, Sech, Reik, La Oreja de Van Gogh, Marcos Witt, Elena Witt-Guerra, María León, Paty Cantú, and María José. As if it wasn’t enough, more great artists will accompany you with their music and your favorite Christmas songs.

“I’ve been traveling a lot since I was 15 and started working, so I chose to record this song as an Amazon Original because I’ve always looked forward to being home in Miami with my family for Christmas,” said Camila Cabello, referring to her cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

“I wanted to continue the world of my album ‘Familia’ by having it be a Mariachi rendition because I’m half Mexican, and I grew up listening to Mariachi music,” the singer added. “I’m excited to be on people’s Christmas playlists because it’s such a magical time of the year and getting to be part of the soundtrack during such an intimate family and friend holiday season is a real honor. It’s truly special and really sacred.”

In addition to new holiday songs, Amazon Music listeners can explore hundreds of festive playlists and stations across artists and decades, including the “Fluent Holidays” playlist. Here artists such as Sebastián Yatra, Katy Perry, and more, move fluently between cultures. From Christmas melodies in English, Spanish and bilingual tunes, fans can have an unforgettable time discovering the new Amazon Original songs.

“Above all, it is important to give thanks! Music has given me everything, and I am grateful and humbled to use it to give back to my fans,” said Sech. “‘Carta Navideña’ is an original song inspired by the holiday spirit felt around the world. You can recognize the sounds often heard in the classics, but with my unique style and emotions. The lyrics express my fondest holiday memories and traditions. I hope it becomes a popular classic, too, resonating with fans and reminding them to create many happy memories and give thanks always.”

Amazon Music is also releasing a new song from Dan + Shay called “Pick Out a Christmas Tree,” a reimagined version of Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes” performed by Leon Bridges. On November 12, fans of Summer Walker can also enjoy her version of Marvin Gaye’s “I Want to Come Home for Christmas.”