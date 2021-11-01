Once Halloween is over, Mariah Carey knows it is her time to shine brighter. Although we haven’t celebrated Thanksgiving yet, the singer smashed the pumpkin and kicked off the unofficial Christmas season. The star took social media to share a humorous video of her in the full holiday spirit.

Wearing a sequined red gown with matching heels, Carey grabbed a bat with candy cane colors and happily proceeded to destroy one of the pumpkins carved to read, “It’s not time.” After smashing the “not,” Mariah announced that it was time to join her and celebrate one of the most beautiful times of the year.

©Mariah Carey



Mariah Carey smashes Halloween pumpkin and kicks off the holiday season

The singer’s video comes after an establishment banned people from playing one of her holiday hits before December 1. The bar, whose location is still unknown, says that Mariah Carey’s tune “All I Want for Christmas Is You” “will be skipped” if played before December or more than “one time a night.”

Carey, known for having multiple successful Christmas songs, took to Twitter to defend her iconic song and share a hilarious photo from her Game of War video game campaign.

Mariah Carey co-wrote and co-produced “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with Walter Afanasieff for her fourth studio album and first-holiday album, Merry Christmas of 1994. The uptempo love and Christmas song has received universal critical acclaim for years. Besides being Carey’s most notable international success, the hit has topped the charts in twenty-six countries, including Australia, Canada, France, and Germany.

In 2019, it made it to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 25 years and broke several records, including the most extended trip to number one. In 2020 the song also topped the charts in the United Kingdom for the first time, spending 69 weeks in its top 40 before reaching number one.

As if it wasn’t enough, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the best-selling Christmas single by a female artist and one of the best-selling singles of all time. In 2010, Carey re-recorded the song for her second-holiday album, Merry Christmas II You. She also recorded a duet version of the song with Justin Bieber for his 2011 album Under the Mistletoe.

Watch Mariah making sure everyone knows “It’s Time!”