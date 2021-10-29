A bar bans ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ and Mariah Carey is ready to fight this battle

Mariah Carey isn’t afraid to go on a war on Christmas to defend her iconic song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The legendary singer took social media to respond to a fan who shared a sign next to an establishment’s jukebox that banned people from playing her holiday hit before December 1.

“Is this the war on Christmas I’ve heard about?” the fan tweeted. Carey later shared a hilarious photo from her Game of War video game campaign.

As the note says, the bar, whose location is still unknown, says that Mariah Carey’s tune “will be skipped” if played before December or more than “one time a night.”

is this the war on Christmas I’ve heard about? https://t.co/9u1QqESyst — mariah scarey 👻 (@ntferny) October 24, 2021

Mariah Carey co-wrote and co-produced “All I Want for Christmas Is You” with Walter Afanasieff for her fourth studio album and first-holiday album, Merry Christmas of 1994. The uptempo love and Christmas song has received universal critical acclaim for years. Besides being Carey’s most notable international success, the hit has topped the charts in twenty-six countries, including Australia, Canada, France, and Germany.

In 2019, it made it to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 25 years and broke several records, including the most extended trip to number one. In 2020 the song also topped the charts in the United Kingdom for the first time, spending 69 weeks in its top 40 before reaching number one.

As if it wasn’t enough, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is the best-selling Christmas single by a female artist and one of the best-selling singles of all time. In 2010, Carey re-recorded the song for her second-holiday album, Merry Christmas II You. She also recorded a duet version of the song with Justin Bieber for his 2011 album Under the Mistletoe.

There’s no doubt that even if the bar bans the song, people would be able to play it from all the music streaming services, listen to it from radio stations and tv music shows, and more.