Bad Bunny prove he’s one of the most stylish celebs in provocative new Jacquemus campaign

One thing about Bad Bunny, he’s gonna kill a photoshoot.

The latest pics of the reggaetonero come courtesy of luxury brand Jacquemus, posting a preview of his upcoming campaign, LE SPLASH.

The photos, which were shot by Tom Kneller and Zoey Radford Scott in Miami last month, feature Bad Bunny--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--in six different outfits (seven if you count a life vest with nothing underneath) exploring the wonders of the sunny Florida city.

Known to wear whatever he wants (just listen to the El Último Tour Del Mundo cut “Yo Visto Así”) the first photo from this new campaign shows the singer wearing an apron-style pink mini-dress. He completes that look with a pair of baby blue heels as he flexes his biceps and shows complete confidence no matter the outfit.

Another, even more revealing shot features the “Yonaguni” singer in nothing but a pink, puffy life vest, letting his curls shine as he compliments the look with some bright blue goggles.

All of Benito’s thigh tattoos are visible as he rides on a jetski with no pants, which might be a little uncomfortable if he hits any bumps, but he’s clearly committed to getting the right shot.