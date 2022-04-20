It’s almost here! The 2022 Latin American Music Awards will take place tomorrow Thursday, April 21. As you can imagine the top and most influencial latin artists are preparing to get on stage and blow us away!

We got a sneak preview of the rehearsals! We have a clip and some photos featuring Prince Royce, Ozuna, CNCO, Reik, Maria Becerra, Boza, Tiago PZK, Luis Fonsi and Lit Killah. These are only a few of the 18 incredible music performances that will serve as a tribute to the most influential and iconic Latin artists of today.

The 2022 “Latin AMAs” will broadcast LIVE on Telemundo this Thursday April 21st starting at 7PM ET. It will also stream live on Peacock and on cable network Universo.

