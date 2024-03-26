Ricardo Montaner, Banda MS, and Yandel will be awarded at the Latin American Music Awards

The Latin American Music Awards 2024 will take place in a few weeks, and as the big day arrives, details of the exciting event are being revealed. La Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Ricardo Montaner, and Yandel will be awarded special honors during the ninth edition of the awards.

©Latin American Music Awards



Estos artistas recibirán un premio especial en la próxima entrega de los Latin American Music Awards

The ninth edition of the Latin AMAs will air live on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 25 at 7 p/6c. For the first time, the ceremony will also be available on ViX, the world’s leading Spanish-language streaming service, in the United States, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America.

Sergio Lizárraga’s MS Band will receive the special Latin AMA Legacy award in recognition of its more than 20 years of artistic career, which began in 2003 in its native Sinaloa and has eventually reached maximum popularity to become one of the most representative groups of Latin and Mexican music. Banda MS has won 4 LATIN AMAs awards and this year has a nomination in the Best Collaboration - Regional Mexican category with the song “Pa‘ Olvidarme de Tus Besos.”

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner, who is recognized as one of the greatest legends of romantic music, will receive the Latin AMA Legacy award thanks to his extraordinary artistic legacy. With a musical career spanning over four successful decades, Montaner has sold over 25 million records, published 21 albums, and countless gold and platinum records.

Urban genre idol Yandel will be honored with the Latin AMA Pioneer Award as one of the pioneers of urban music. Through his musical career, Yandel has managed to resonate and be an example of evolution and a role model for new generations of urban artists. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, musician, and music producer was the winner of a LATIN AMAs award in 2016 in the Album of the Year category and currently has four nominations, Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Best Song – Urban and Best Collaboration – Urban.

The LATIN AMAs honor today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists in 27 categories, with 76 nominees, as voted by fans, including Pop, urban, Regional Mexican, and Tropical genres. The 2024 Latin AMA nominations are based on fan interactions across streaming, sales, radio airplay, touring, and even social media interaction data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period ( February 11, 2023, to February 24, 2024). Fans can vote for their favorite artists at LatinAMAs.com until April.

Latin AMAs nominations

Urban genre star Feid and Mexican music sensation Peso Pluma emerge as frontrunners for the upcoming Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs). Both artists have garnered an impressive 12 nominations each, showcasing their immense impact on the industry.

The nominations span prestigious categories `such as Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Collaboration of the Year, solidifying their status as forces in Latin music. Following closely behind are acclaimed artists like Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, each boasting 11 nominations, Karol G and Shakira with nine nominations, and Eslabon Armado and Fuerza Regida with 8.