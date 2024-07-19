Ricardo Montaner 2 (Versión Montaner) is an unforgettable musical journey

Ricardo Montaner is one of the most important singer-songwriters in Latin music, with a style that ranges from ballads to Latin pop. He is a music icon who continues to influence many generations.

Last May, Montaner released 'Ricardo Montaner 1 (Versión Montaner)', the first of six albums the singer-songwriter will release before February 2025. In April, during the celebration of the 'Latin AMAs,' Montaner presented his single 'Yo Qué Te Amé' live and also received the prestigious 'Latin AMA Legacy' award, recognizing his extraordinary musical legacy and lasting impact on the industry.

The 'Tan Enamorados' singer is ready to continue impressing his fans and new audiences with deep and meaningful lyrics. Ricardo Montaner 2 (Versión Montaner) will take the public on a journey of nostalgia and melancholy with a repertoire of classics.

© Juan Vasquez

"Remaking my iconic songs, with the original arrangements, with a current and extraordinary sound, is a unique experience. Indeed, this is an experience that has already been lived and has never been lived the same, but this time, I feel the fullness that I did not feel when faced with the doubt of whether it would work. On this occasion, I see it from another angle, which is undoubtedly a well-rounded and wonderful experience."

Be ready to be transported on an emotional musical ride with Ricardo Montaner 2 (Version Monataner). The album contains iconic Monataner's songs such as 'A Dónde Va El Amor”, 'La Bella Durmiente Y Yo', 'Solo Con Un Beso', 'Tu Piano Y Mi Guitarra', 'Debo De Cambiar De Amor', 'Qué Le Diré Qué Me Dirá', and 'Haciendo Camino'.

The 2024 Latin AMAs honored the Venezuelan singer-songwriter with a special award for his extraordinary artistic legacy. "Tonight, I want to give a message to all my colleagues that I am seeing here tonight, especially to those who are just starting. It is worth it to keep working hard. It is worth celebrating a 45 year career and to keep going.” Montaner continues his career and success and more beautiful is music is yet to come!