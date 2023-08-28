RBD is back! Check out the full setlist for their first concert﻿ in 15 years

After 15 years, RBD is back onstage together. The beloved Mexican group kicked off their “Soy Rebelde” tour this past Friday in Texas, taking on the U.S. and Latin America. The reunion features five of the original six members, Anahí, Dulce María, Maite, Christian and Christopher, and has been an emotional journey for the band members and fans.
The setlist
RBD’s highly anticipated concert comes after the band sold around 1.5 million tickets in 24 hours following the announcement of the tour. In the months since, the band has released new songs and plenty of content for old and new fans.
According to Billboard, the band’s first show in Austin was packed with pop concert features, including multiple outfit changes, the support of a full band of musicians, and dancers joining the stage alongside band members for the first time in its history. Scroll down to have a look at the set list:
- Tras de mi
- Un poco de tu amor
- Cerquita de tí
- Aún hay algo
- Otro día que va
- Inalcanzable
- Medley Eras
- Enséñame
- Qué hay detrás
- Tu amor
- Quisiera ser
- Celestial
- Bésame sin miedo
- Ser o parecer
- No pares
- Este corazón
- Siempre he estado aquí
- Empezar desde cero
- Solo quédate en silencio
- Sálvame
- Nuestro amor
- Rebelde
Next stops on the “Soy Rebelde” tour include more cities in the US, and stops in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.