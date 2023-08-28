Press Conference with RBD - Rebelde in South Beach - October 17, 2006©GettyImages
15 years in the making

RBD is back! Check out the full setlist for their first concert﻿ in 15 years

RBD is together for one last tour, saying goodbye to fans who have followed them for over 15 years.

By Maria Loreto -New York

After 15 years, RBD is back onstage together. The beloved Mexican group kicked off their “Soy Rebelde” tour this past Friday in Texas, taking on the U.S. and Latin America. The reunion features five of the original six members, Anahí, Dulce María, Maite, Christian and Christopher, and has been an emotional journey for the band members and fans.

RELATED:

RBD’S Maite Perroni welcomes her daughter Lia

10 Latinos that ranked the highest on Rolling Stones’ ‘200 Best Singers of All Time’ list

RBD band members have yet to meet Maite Perroni’s baby

RBD©RBD
RBD is reuniting for live concers for the first time in 15 years

The setlist

RBD’s highly anticipated concert comes after the band sold around 1.5 million tickets in 24 hours following the announcement of the tour. In the months since, the band has released new songs and plenty of content for old and new fans.

According to Billboard, the band’s first show in Austin was packed with pop concert features, including multiple outfit changes, the support of a full band of musicians, and dancers joining the stage alongside band members for the first time in its history. Scroll down to have a look at the set list:

  • Tras de mi
  • Un poco de tu amor
  • Cerquita de tí
  • Aún hay algo
  • Otro día que va
  • Inalcanzable
  • Medley Eras
  • Enséñame
  • Qué hay detrás
  • Tu amor
  • Quisiera ser
  • Celestial
  • Bésame sin miedo
  • Ser o parecer
  • No pares
  • Este corazón
  • Siempre he estado aquí
  • Empezar desde cero
  • Solo quédate en silencio
  • Sálvame
  • Nuestro amor
  • Rebelde
Press Conference with RBD - Rebelde in South Beach - October 17, 2006©GettyImages
RBD in the year 2006

Next stops on the “Soy Rebelde” tour include more cities in the US, and stops in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more