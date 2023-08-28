RBD is back! Check out the full setlist for their first concert﻿ in 15 years

After 15 years, RBD is back onstage together. The beloved Mexican group kicked off their “Soy Rebelde” tour this past Friday in Texas, taking on the U.S. and Latin America. The reunion features five of the original six members, Anahí, Dulce María, Maite, Christian and Christopher, and has been an emotional journey for the band members and fans.

©RBD



RBD is reuniting for live concers for the first time in 15 years

The setlist

RBD’s highly anticipated concert comes after the band sold around 1.5 million tickets in 24 hours following the announcement of the tour. In the months since, the band has released new songs and plenty of content for old and new fans.

According to Billboard, the band’s first show in Austin was packed with pop concert features, including multiple outfit changes, the support of a full band of musicians, and dancers joining the stage alongside band members for the first time in its history. Scroll down to have a look at the set list:

Tras de mi

Un poco de tu amor

Cerquita de tí

Aún hay algo

Otro día que va

Inalcanzable

Medley Eras

Enséñame

Qué hay detrás

Tu amor

Quisiera ser

Celestial

Bésame sin miedo

Ser o parecer

No pares

Este corazón

Siempre he estado aquí

Empezar desde cero

Solo quédate en silencio

Sálvame

Nuestro amor

Rebelde

©GettyImages



RBD in the year 2006

Next stops on the “Soy Rebelde” tour include more cities in the US, and stops in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.