Daddy Yankee’s ‘Gasolina’ is the first reggaeton hit to be added to the National Recording Registry

Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” is breaking yet another record. The iconic song is the first reggaeton hit to be included in the prestigious National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

“Gasolina” is among 25 new songs added to the registry, including Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and Irene Cara’s “Flashdance.” It marks a significant moment for reggaeton, a genre that’s quickly become one of the most popular in the world.

Daddy Yankee released “Gasolina” in the year 2005. It was the lead single for his record “Barrio Fino,” which went on to win big at the Latin Grammys. The record signaled a change for the music industry, which renamed the best rap or hip hop album category to best urban music album. That year, “Gasolina” became the first reggaeton song to be nominated for the record of the year at the Latin Grammys.

Daddy Yankee announced his retirement last year, concluding his 30 plus year career with a tour that concluded last December. “I think the pandemic was like someone forcing the brakes on the world. When I got into that reflective state, I said, ‘I need to live, too. I need an opportunity to actually enjoy everything I’ve achieved, and I’m healthy, I’m good, I’m young,’” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

The National Recording Registry is a list of recordings that have an important place in American history, reflecting the nation’s diversity, history and culture. It includes recordings from all manner of icons, among them, Martin Luther King Jr, Bob Dylan, and more.