Daddy Yankee is officially retired! Invites Marc Anthony as a surprise guest for his last concert

Daddy Yankee closed his La Última Vuelta LEGENDADDY Farewell Tour at FTX Arena on December 22, 2022, in Miami, Florida. The iconic star, known for coining the term Reggaeton, also known as reggaetón and reguetón, performed his biggest hits one last time after 32 years in the music industry.

The Big Boss also invited Marc Anthony to sing their hit song “De Vuelta Pa La Vuelta,” a salsa song they released in 2020. The uproar arose among the spectators, who were thrilled to see them both performing one last time.

Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony perform during the La Ultima Vuelta LEGENDADDY Farewell Tour at FTX Arena on December 22, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

In early 2022, the 45-year-old rapper took to social media to share his retirement decision. “This career has been a marathon,” Yankee says in a video. “I finally see the end goal. Now I’m going to enjoy with all of you what you’ve given me.”

Daddy Yankee’s retirement party included one more album and a tour. The Latin music sensation, known for his smash hits “Gasolina,” “Con Calma,” “Despacito,” and many more, released Legendaddy on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET and kicked off his La Ultima Vuelta tour on August 10 in Portland, Oregon.

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” Daddy Yankee said. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I will give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”

Born Ramón Ayala in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee began his career in the ’90s rapidly gaining popularity and later coining the word reggaeton to describe the new music genre emerging from the island and mixing English-language hip-hop, Latin Caribbean music, Jamaican reggae, and Spanish-language rapping and singing.

After releasing “Gasolina” in 2004, Yankee has sold around 30 million records, becoming one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time. His album Barrio Fino also made history after becoming the top-selling Latin Music Album of the Decade (2000–2009).