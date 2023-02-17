New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Daddy Yankee, TINI, Skrillex, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here which means we have a round up of new music for you to add to your playlist.

1. Daddy Yankee x Justin Quiles x Dalex - La Hora y El Día

Daddy Yankee, surprises fan with an unreleased song and music video with Justin Quiles and Dalex. “La Hora y El Dia” was recorded a year ago and showcases the singers chemistry.

2. Sebastian Yatra - Una Noche Sin Pensar

Sebastian Yatra releaes, “Una Noche Sin Pensar,” his first single in six months. It comes with a steamy and sensual music video where he bares it all with renowned Spanish actress, Milena Smit.



3. GALE - Nuestra Canción

Puerto Rican powerhouse GALE (pronounced GAH-leh) drops “Nuestra Canción,” an intimate track with an electric beat to dance the night away. “I love this music video. It’s very artistic, metaphoric, colorful yet dark, with beautiful outfits and I also have another amazing girl gang,” she told Hyperbae. She said she was inspirted by the 1996 movie Romeo + Juliet, and Madonna’s ‘Like a Prayer’ era.

4. Skrillex, Missy Elliott, & Mr. Oizo - RATATA

It’s been a year full of new music for Skrillex. This time the producer teams up with the one and only Missy Elliot, and Mr. Oizo for “RATATA.” The song is a banger and is the perfect track to add to your workout playlist.

5. Lagos & Reik -No Se Acaba Hasta Que Acabe

Produced by Lagos, and written along with Elena Rose, the singer collaborates with Reik for, “No Se Acaba Hasta Que Acabe.” “This single is very special. It kicks off a new cycle as we work on the new album. From the moment we wrote it, we felt something magical. Written from personal experience, the song talks about the feeling of hope during a challenging moment. Even in darkness, hope still exists when there is love. That hope is what gives you the strength to continue fighting,” Lagos told HOLA! USA.



6. TINI- Cupido

Argentinian singer-songwriter and actress TINI shares her heard on her new album, “CUPIDO” which comes with a song under the same name. Filled with real-world experiences, “CUPIDO” will take listeners on a journey through love and heartbreak. “This album has meant so much to me since the first song I shared with you all, ‘Mientemé’. An era full of growth and personal discovery. Thank you all for following me theway that you do” TINI commented via social media.

7. Gera Demara, CNCO - Extraños

Gera Demara collaborates with renowned pop group CNCO for “Extraños.” The ballad was written by Demara three years ago. “Everything happens in its own time, there are songs that are not destined to come out at the moment they are written, because life is arranging everything so that when it comes out, it will be in the best way,” Demara said in press release.

8. Omar Apollo - 3 Boys

Fresh of his 2023 Best New Artist nomination at the Grammys, Omar Apollo releases “3 Boys.” “When I first started writing songs I would often write about unrequited love. Eventually I wrote songs about the complexities that come with a relationship. “3 Boys” was my first time writing about something non-monogamous. Having more than one person to talk to,” he said in a statement.

9. Princess Nokia - Closure

Princess Nokia returns with “Closure.” The Puerto Rican rapper and singer reflects on a passionate relationship coning to an end.

10. Christian Nodal - Un Cumbión Dolido

Mexican singer Christian Nodal drops “Un Cumbión Dolido.” The song tells a story about heartbrbeak and comes with an incredible music video. With a blend of Latin vibes like ranchera and cumbia it’s a fun listen. “This song is a reflection of when we love without listening, without seeing and without thinking and we end up looking for a broken little devil like us to fit in,” he said in a statement to Quadrantín.

