New York Fashion Week 2023 is in full swing. Despite the cold February weather, neither style enthusiasts, celebrities or A-listers are letting that stop them from seeing the big reveals of this year’s new fashion collections. Over the last couple of weeks, they are all flocking to witness high-profile brands and designers such as Carolina Herrera, Micheal Kors, Brandon Maxwell, Christian Siriano, and more showcase their new bold and colorful Fall/Winter 2023 collections.

These glamorous fashion events are filled with celebrities bringing their A-game styles. Everyone is watching these Hollywood stars this week, from their outfits to the runway shows, store openings, and after parties, to their looks while out and about in NYC.

