Paulina Porizkova wants a reality show and is having trouble dating in her 50s

Paulina Porizkova is always down to keep it real. The 57-year-old model is dating again after splitting from Aaron Sorkin in 2021, and she’s not enjoying it. Porizkova was previously married to Ric Ocasek, who died in 2019. In an interview with The Guardian, she opened up about societal values that older women aren’t attractive.

Porizkova got married to the Cars singer when she was 19. When Ocasek, who was more than 20 years her senior, died, Porizkova had to deal with the effects of finding his body and learning she was cut out of his will.

She briefly dated Sorkin, and they confirmed their split in July 2021. Still hopeful for love, Porizkova is trying to date, but as a woman in her 50’s who has avoided botox and plastic surgery, she says societal values have made it hard. “Dating in your 50s is a terrible place to be,” she told the outlet. “So I get it, things like Botox and fillers make it a little easier to slide in, but if you have it you’re supporting the societal values that older women are not attractive,” she said.

Porizkova has been an inspiration to women when it comes to aging without plastic surgery. “We’re agreeing that younger women are more valuable and that our age makes us ugly, that it’s a flaw, that it’s something that needs to be fixed rather than it being a natural change that is inevitable,” Porizkova continued. She made sure to note that she does not judge anyone who has had work done.