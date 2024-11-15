Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's baby girl stars in adorable father-daughter photo

Like father, like daughter! Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan shared a sweet new photo of himself and his baby girl, Princess Iman, repping Jordan's national soccer team.

"Iman right before the match today," the girl dad captioned the post on Nov. 14. In Arabic, the Crown Prince also wrote: "A little pre game snuggle."

Hussein was pictured sporting a black jersey and carrying Iman, whom he's called his "precious one." The little Princess looked soccer match-ready wearing a onesie that featured the national team's logo.

"Oh, finally we see her lovely little face!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one Instagram user commented on Hussein's post. Another wrote in part, "She looks just like you 🧿."

Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa, welcomed their daughter on Aug. 3 at the King Hussein Medical Center. The royal baby, whose name is a "feminine Arabic name meaning 'belief' and 'faith,'" is the Crown Prince's first child, and Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's first grandchild.

In a statement announcing Iman's birth, the Royal Hashemite Court said, "Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers."

Following Iman's arrival, Hussein took to his Instagram to thank his family and the people of Jordan for their wishes. "Praise be to God for His abundant blessings. We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa," the Crown Prince wrote. "Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments."

Ahead of his and Rajwa's first wedding anniversary this year, the then-dad to be told Al Arabiya that he and his wife were "very excited about" the new phase in their lives.