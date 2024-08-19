Crown Prince Hussein shares new photo with his 'precious' daughter

Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is her dad's little Princess. Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan was captured on dad duty in a sweet new photo. The royal shared the father-daughter snapshot, which shows him gazing lovingly at his baby girl as he held her, on his personal Instagram on Aug. 19.

"‏With my precious one," the girl dad captioned the heartwarming photo. Iman was pictured wearing a pink outfit featuring giraffes, along with a matching hat, while her doting father was dressed in military fatigues.

Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa, welcomed their daughter on Aug. 3. "Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers," the Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement announcing the royal baby's arrival.

Iman is Hussein and Rajwa's first child, and Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's first grandchild. Following the birth of his daughter, the Crown Prince thanked his family and the people of Jordan for their kind wishes. Alongside a photo of baby Iman surrounded by her paternal grandparents and paternal aunts and uncle, Hussein wrote: "Praise be to God for His abundant blessings. We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa. Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments."

On Aug. 7, the Crown Prince released the first photos of himself, Princess Rajwa and their baby girl as a family of three, writing: "‏Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel of the Royal Medical Services for their exceptional care over Rajwa and Iman during the past few days."