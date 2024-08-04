Watch the heartwarming moment Queen Rania and King Abdullah met their first grandchild

The Jordanian royal family has grown by one! Princess Rajwa of Jordan gave birth to her and Crown Prince Hussein's first child, Princess Iman, on Aug. 3. That same day, King Abdullah II, Queen Rania, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem met the newborn Princess.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared by Queen Rania on her personal Instagram. The video shows Their Majesties congratulating their eldest child Hussein with hugs, before making their way to a room to meet their first grandchild, who was carried in by her dad.

Footage of King Abdullah and Queen Rania sweetly cradling their granddaughter was included in the video. Her Majesty, who has said in the past that her goal is to be a fun grandma, looked overjoyed as she held her first grandchild. Rania simply captioned the Instagram post: "Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II ♥️."

Earlier in the day, the Queen shared a carousel of pictures of her granddaughter, writing: "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier! ♥️."

Shortly after Iman's arrival was announced by the Royal Hashemite Court, King Abdullah and Queen Rania celebrated the birth of their first grandchild with messages on social media. His Majesty posted on X (translated to English): "Praise be to God who gave us our first granddaughter, Iman bint Al-Hussein. I congratulate Al-Hussein and Rajwa Al-Azizan on their newborn baby. We ask God to give her good growth and protect her for her parents. You enlightened our family, grandfather."

Meanwhile, Rania wrote on her X account (translated to English): "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."