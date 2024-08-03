Proud new grandma Queen Rania reacts to birth of first grandchild and shares sweet pictures

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan are officially grandparents! The royal couple's first grandchild, Princess Iman, was born on Aug. 3.

Following the birth of her granddaughter, Rania posted on X (translated to English): "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

King Abdullah II also celebrated Iman's arrival, writing on his X account (translated to English): "Praise be to God who gave us our first granddaughter, Iman bint Al-Hussein. I congratulate Al-Hussein and Rajwa Al-Azizan on their newborn baby. We ask God to give her good growth and protect her for her parents. You enlightened our family, grandfather."

New grandmother Rania wasted no time sharing pictures of her newborn grandchild on Instagram. Ten hours after the Royal Hashemite Court announced the birth of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's first child, the Queen posted a carousel of photos of Iman, including snapshots of herself and other members of the royal family holding their new little member.

Alongside the post, Rania wrote: "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier! ♥️."

It's no secret that the Queen was looking forward to being a grandmother. During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2022, Rania said: “I used to always say my favorite title is mama, but I think that’s going to quickly change” to the “Arabic word for grandma.”

“My goal is to be like fun grandma,” she added. “We have a saying in Arabic that no person is dearer to us more than our children than our grandchildren. So I’m really excited to have babies in my life soon.”