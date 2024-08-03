Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcome first child: Find out if it's a boy or girl!

Jordan has a new little Princess! Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Iman, on Aug. 3. The Royal Hashemite Court announced the newborn Princess' arrival with a statement, which read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman."

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Their Royal Highnesses and to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion," the Royal Hashemite Court added. "Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers."

A video of new dad Hussein sweetly holding his baby girl was also shared on the court's Instagram. Princess Iman is Queen Rania and King Abdullah's first grandchild. It was announced in April that Hussein and Rajwa were expecting their first child this summer. At the time, Hussein reposted the court’s announcement on his Instagram Story, writing (translated to English): “Praise be to Allah, Lord of the worlds.. O Allah, grant me and my dear wife a good thing.”

The royal baby's birth came two months after the Crown Prince and Princess celebrated one year of marriage. Ahead of their first wedding anniversary, Hussein told Al Arabiya that he and Rajwa were "very excited about" the new phase in their lives, and noted that “everything will change with” kids. While he confessed during the interview that he did not “know what to expect" when it came to fatherhood, Hussein said that he and Rajwa were “excited," and that the family was excited too.