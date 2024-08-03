Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan gives thanks after the birth of his daughter

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan is "grateful" for the safe birth of his first child, Iman. The new dad took to his personal Instagram on Aug. 3 to extend his thanks to his family and the people of Jordan for their wishes.

"Praise be to God for His abundant blessings. We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa. Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments," Hussein captioned a photo of his dad, King Abdullah II, cradling Iman, while Queen Rania, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem looked on.

Hussein and Princess Rajwa, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past June, became parents on Aug. 3. In a statement announcing Iman's birth, the Royal Hashemite Court said: "Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers."

Shortly after the royal baby's arrival was announced, newly minted grandparents King Abdullah II and Queen Rania celebrated the birth of their first grandchild with posts on social media. "Praise be to God who gave us our first granddaughter, Iman bint Al-Hussein. I congratulate Al-Hussein and Rajwa Al-Azizan on their newborn baby. We ask God to give her good growth and protect her for her parents. You enlightened our family, grandfather," His Majesty posted on X (translated to English).

Meanwhile, Rania wrote on her X account: "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

The new grandmother also shared sweet photos of her granddaughter on Instagram. "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart," Rania penned alongside the carousel of pictures. "Our family has never been happier! ♥️."