Princess Rajwa stars in first official photos with daughter Princess Iman

The first family photos of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa with their daughter Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II have been released! Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's eldest child posted the sweet images on his Instagram on Wednesday following their departure from the hospital.

"Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated personnel of the Royal Medical Services for their exceptional care over Rajwa and Iman during the past few days," the Crown Prince wrote alongside the post.

The new parents couldn't look happier in the first photo with their daughter Iman, who slept in a car seat held by doting dad Hussein. The second photo captured Rajwa and her husband gazing lovingly at their baby girl.

Rajwa and Hussein, who tied the knot in 2023, became parents on Aug. 3. "Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers," the Royal Hashemite Court said in a statement announcing the royal baby's arrival.

Videos posted online on Aug. 7 showed the couple leaving the King Hussein Medical Center with their daughter, accompanied by the Crown Prince's 23-year-old sister, Princess Salma.

Following Iman's birth, Hussein expressed his thanks to his family and the people of Jordan for all their wishes. Alongside a photo of his parents and three siblings—Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem—with his daughter, the Crown Prince penned: "Praise be to God for His abundant blessings. We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa. Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments."

After meeting her granddaughter on Aug. 3, proud grandmother Rania gushed on Instagram: "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart," adding, "Our family has never been happier! ♥️."