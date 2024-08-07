Royal family member spotted leaving hospital with Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan were accompanied by a member of the royal family as they left the King Hussein Medical Center with their newborn daughter, Princess Iman. The Crown Prince's 23-year-old sister Princess Salma was spotted in videos circulating on social media departing the hospital with the new parents and her baby niece. Salma is King Abdullah II and Queen Rania's third child and second daughter. She graduated last year from the University of Southern California with a BA in archaeology.

The videos on Aug. 7 showing the Jordanian royals leaving the hospital marked Princess Rajwa's first appearance since welcoming her first child. Princess Iman was born on Aug. 3. The newborn Princess shares her name with another paternal aunt, Princess Iman, who is Princess Salma's older sister.

© Office of Her Majesty Princess Salma was spotted next to her sister-in-law Princess Rajwa as the royals left the hospital with newborn Princess Iman

The new aunts and their younger brother, Prince Hashem, as well as their parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, were seen in photos with their family's new addition over the weekend. Queen Rania posted pictures of the royals cradling Rajwa and Hussein's daughter, writing alongside the post: "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier! ♥️."

Iman is Their Majesties' first grandchild. After her birth, Hussein took to his personal Instagram to give thanks to his family and the people of Jordan for their wishes. "Praise be to God for His abundant blessings. We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa," he captioned a photo of his parents and siblings with Princess Iman. "Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments."