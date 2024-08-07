Princess Rajwa makes first appearance since welcoming daughter Iman

Motherhood looks good on Princess Rajwa! The new mom beamed as she made her first appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Princess Iman. Rajwa, her husband Crown Prince Hussein and their bundle of joy were filmed leaving the King Hussein Medical Center in videos shared by Jordan TV Media and a Rajwa Instagram fan account on Aug. 7.

The Crown Prince sweetly held his wife's hand, while carrying his baby girl in a car seat. Rajwa, 30, looked radiant in a printed long-sleeve dress, smiling and waving, as she made her way to the car. Proud dad Hussein secured the car seat in the vehicle before driving his family away.

Rajwa and the Crown Prince, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June, welcomed their first child, Iman, on Aug. 3. The Royal Hashemite Court announced the baby's arrival, adding: "Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers."

The royal baby is Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's first grandchild. Her Majesty has gushed on Instagram: "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier! ♥️."

Following the birth of his daughter, Hussein took to his Instagram to give thanks to his family and the people of Jordan for their wishes. Alongside a photo of his parents and siblings—Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem—with newborn Princess Iman, the Crown Prince penned: "Praise be to God for His abundant blessings. We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa. Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments."

