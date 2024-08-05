Newborn Princess shares name with another royal family member

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's newborn daughter isn't the only Princess Iman in the Jordanian royal family. The newborn Princess has the same name as her paternal aunt, Princess Iman, who is Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's second child and Hussein's sister, whom he escorted down the aisle at her royal wedding in 2023. His Majesty also has a sister named Princess Iman, daughter of Noor Al Hussein and the late King Hussein of Jordan.

The 27 year old was seeing holding her baby niece in a sweet snapshot posted by Queen Rania over the weekend. Her Majesty also shared a video of the heartwarming moment that she, the King and their three younger kids, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem, met their family's new addition.

Proud grandmother Rania has gushed on Instagram: "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier! ♥️."

Hussein and Rajwa welcomed their first child, Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, on Aug. 3. The Royal Hashemite Court announced the royal baby's arrival with a statement. In it, the court said: "Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers."

Following the birth of his daughter, new dad Hussein took to his personal Instagram to extend his thanks to his family and the people of Jordan for their wishes. Alongside a photo of his parents and siblings with his baby girl, the Crown Prince penned: "Praise be to God for His abundant blessings. We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa. Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments."