Queen Rania is in grandma mode in new photo with baby Princess Iman

Queen Rania of Jordan is in her grandma era! Her Majesty looked every inch the doting grandmother in a new photo with her granddaughter, Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

The Queen, who was dressed down in a white tee, pants and socks, was photographed cradling her grandchild in a rocking chair, while speaking with her husband, King Abdullah II.

"So much cuteness in my arms," Rania captioned the snapshot on Aug. 13.

Princess Iman is the Queen and King Abdullah's first grandchild. Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein's daughter was born on Aug. 3. Following Iman's arrival, proud new grandmother Rania posted on X (translated to English): "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

Meanwhile, grandfather King Abdullah wrote on his X account (translated to English): "Praise be to God who gave us our first granddaughter, Iman bint Al-Hussein. I congratulate Al-Hussein and Rajwa Al-Azizan on their newborn baby. We ask God to give her good growth and protect her for her parents. You enlightened our family, grandfather."

The day of Iman's birth, the Queen also took to her Instagram to share photos of her newborn granddaughter. "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier! ♥️," she penned alongside the post.



Rania had spoken in the past about her desire to be a grandmother one day. During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2022, the Queen said: “I used to always say my favorite title is mama, but I think that’s going to quickly change” to the “Arabic word for grandma.”

“My goal is to be like fun grandma,” Rania added at the time. “We have a saying in Arabic that no person is dearer to us more than our children than our grandchildren. So I’m really excited to have babies in my life soon.”