The meaning behind Queen Rania's first grandchild's name

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan picked a meaningful name for their first child, Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. According to the Royal Hashemite Court, it is a "feminine Arabic name meaning 'belief' and 'faith.'"

The court noted that "it is customary in Arab and Muslim cultures to choose meaningful names for children, and it is a longstanding tradition for the Hashemite Family to adopt authentic Arabic names for its family members."

The newborn Princess shares a name with other members of the Jordanian royal family. Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's second child is named Iman. Crown Prince Hussein escorted his sister Princess Iman down the aisle at her wedding last year. His Majesty also has a sister named Princess Iman, who is the daughter of Noor Al Hussein and the late King Hussein of Jordan.

Following the birth of her first grandchild, proud grandmother Rania gushed on Instagram: "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier! ♥️."

Hussein and Rajwa's daughter was born on Aug. 3 at the King Hussein Medical Center. In a statement announcing the royal baby's arrival, the Royal Hashemite Court said: "Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers."

After welcoming his first child, Hussein gave thanks to his family and the people of Jordan for their wishes. "Praise be to God for His abundant blessings. We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa," the Crown Prince penned on his Instagram. "Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments."