New mom Princess Rajwa makes public appearance with Crown Prince Hussein

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan took a break from parenting duties to attend a soccer match! The new mom and dad were spotted at Amman International Stadium on Oct. 15 watching Jordan take on Oman in an AFC World Cup Qualifying match.

Rajwa looked effortlessly chic dressed in black for the outing. The Princess, who was seated next to her husband, was seen taking photos during the match. Jordan went on to beat Oman, 4-0.

The royal couple's joint public appearance on Tuesday came over two months after they brought their daughter, Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, home. The Crown Prince and Princess welcomed their first child on Aug. 3 at the King Hussein Medical Center.

In a statement announcing her birth, the Royal Hashemite Court said, "Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers."

The royal baby's name is a "feminine Arabic name meaning 'belief' and 'faith,'" according to the Royal Hashemite Court. After the birth of his baby girl, Hussein, who is the eldest of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's children, took to his Instagram to thank his family and the people of Jordan for their wishes. "Praise be to God for His abundant blessings. We are immensely grateful for the safe birth of our daughter and the health of my beloved wife, Rajwa," the girl dad wrote. "Our heartfelt thanks to our family and the Jordanian people for their kind wishes, which deeply touched us during these special moments."

Ahead of his and Rajwa's first wedding anniversary this year, Hussein told Al Arabiya that he and his wife were "very excited about" the new phase in their lives, and noted that “everything will change with” kids.