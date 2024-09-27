Princess Iman of Jordan is a doting aunt in sweet photo with 'namesake' niece

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan celebrated his sister Princess Iman's 28th birthday with a heartwarming photo of her with his daughter. The royal was pictured cradling her baby niece, Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, who is named after her.

Alongside the photo, the Crown Prince penned: "Wishing a wonderful birthday to Iman! May our little girl, your namesake, carry many of your beautiful and peaceful qualities."

The sweet image appears to have been taken the day Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child. Baby Iman was born on Aug. 3 at the King Hussein Medical Center. Following her birth, the Crown Prince's parents and younger siblings visited the hospital to meet the newest member of the royal family. According to the Royal Hashemite Court, the royal baby's name is a "feminine Arabic name meaning 'belief' and 'faith.'"

"It is customary in Arab and Muslim cultures to choose meaningful names for children, and it is a longstanding tradition for the Hashemite Family to adopt authentic Arabic names for its family members," per the court.

Queen Rania also celebrated her daughter Iman's birthday on Sept. 27. "Happy birthday, my dear Iman! Proud of you, today and every day," the mom of four captioned a photo of Iman smiling on Instagram.

The Princess is Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's second child. Iman married her husband Jameel Thermiotis last year. Crown Prince Hussein escorted his sister down the aisle at her wedding.

Iman and her younger sister Princess Salma's birthdays are one day apart. Salma turned 24 on Sept. 26. "Happy birthday Salma! I couldn’t be prouder of your dedication and generosity," Hussein wrote on his Instagram, while Queen Rania commemorated her daughter's birthday writing, "Your smile is one of my life’s greatest blessings. Happy birthday, my sweet Salma."