Queen Rania celebrates first birthday as a grandmother

Queen Rania of Jordan celebrated her 54th birthday four weeks after becoming a grandmother. To celebrate his mom's special day on Saturday, Aug. 31, Crown Prince Hussein shared a photo of the Queen holding her first grandchild, his daughter Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

"Forever grateful for your love and endless support. Happy birthday to my beloved mother," Hussein wrote alongside the photo.

The Crown Prince and his wife, Princess Rajwa, welcomed their first child, Iman, on Aug. 3 at the King Hussein Medical Center. Following the royal baby's birth, the Queen posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account (translated to English): "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

The proud grandmother also shared pictures of Iman with members of the Jordanian royal family over on her Instagram, which she captioned: "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier! ♥️."

Rania, who shares four children—Hussein, 30, Princess Iman, 27, Princess Salma, 23, and Prince Hashem, 19—with her husband King Abdullah II, had been looking forward to the day she'd have grandchildren. During an appearance on Good Morning America back in 2022, the Queen said: "I used to always say my favorite title is mama, but I think that’s going to quickly change” to the “Arabic word for grandma."

“My goal is to be like fun grandma,” she added at the time. “We have a saying in Arabic that no person is dearer to us more than our children than our grandchildren. So I’m really excited to have babies in my life soon.”