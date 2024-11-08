Queen Rania shares a photo of a 'first' for her baby granddaughter Princess Iman

Queen Rania of Jordan was on grandma duty this week. On Friday, the royal mom of four shared a new snapshot of herself working, while holding her three-month-old granddaughter, Princess Iman. "Baby Iman’s first Zoom board meeting earlier this week!" the proud grandmother captioned the post.

Rania became a first-time grandmother over the summer. The Queen and King Abdullah II's eldest child, Crown Prince Hussein, and his wife Princess Rajwa, who wed in 2023, welcomed their daughter Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Aug. 3 at the King Hussein Medical Center. According to the Royal Hashemite Court, the baby's name is a "feminine Arabic name meaning 'belief' and 'faith.'"

Following the birth of her granddaughter, Rania wrote on X (translated to English): "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

The day Princess Iman was born, Rania also shared photos of the royal family's new member, writing: "Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier! ♥️."

Two years before the birth of her first grandchild, Queen spoke about her desire to one day be a "fun" grandmother. During an appearance on Good Morning America in 2022, Rania said: “I used to always say my favorite title is mama, but I think that’s going to quickly change” to the “Arabic word for grandma.”

“My goal is to be like fun grandma,” she added. “We have a saying in Arabic that no person is dearer to us more than our children than our grandchildren. So I’m really excited to have babies in my life soon.”