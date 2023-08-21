Queen Rania shares pictures of the Royal family’s summer

The Royal Family of Jordan are spending their summer together. Queen Raniashared a few pictures with King Abdulla II of Jordan and her kids, Prince Hashem and Princess Salma. It’s been a busy summer for the family, and this time-off with their two youngest kids is the perfect opporunity for them to enjoy their vacation together. She wrote, “Summers are sweeter with you... So thankful.”

The King and Queen of Jordan are spending their summer bonding with Princess Salma and Prince Hashem. These are the sweetest pictures of them together hugging and smiling.

Queen Rania’s 22-year-old daughter recently graduated from the University of Southern California with a BA in archaeology. She holds the rank of First Lieutenant in the Jordanian Air Force. Her Royal Highness stepped up in place of her father, the King of Jordan and also became the first female jet pilot in the Jordanian Armed Forces.

As per Prince Hashem, who is now a High School graduate, he is already having a great time with his parents. His Highness King Abdulla II and Queen Rania visited Spain with Prince Hashem.

Queen Rania has not shared much in August on her social media until these photos. Recently, the newlyweds, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan traveled to the United States with Queen Rania and King Abdullah II. Her Majesty shared pictures from the trip on her personal Instagram account on Thursday, including a group snapshot showing her proudly standing next to her daughter-in-law.