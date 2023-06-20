Queen Rania says it was ‘honor’ to join Spanish royals on special anniversary

It’s been nine years since King Felipe of Spain acceded to the throne! Queen Letizia’s husband became King in 2014 following the abdication of his father King Juan Carlos I. This year on the anniversary of his accession, Felipe and Letizia were joined by Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Rania congratulated the Spanish King on his anniversary with a post on Instagram. Alongside photos from their time with them that day, the Jordanian Queen wrote, “Grateful to Their Majesties King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia for their hospitality today. It is always wonderful to see you both, and a particular honor to join you in Madrid on the ninth anniversary of His Majesty’s accession to the throne – congratulations!”

The Spanish royals hosted a lunch for the Jordanian royals on Monday at the Royal Palace of Madrid. Letizia and Rania also visited the National Heritage’s Workshop Schools and Employment Workshops on June 19, and Felipe and Abdullah held a meeting, reaffirming Jordan’s keenness to work with Spain.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II, along with their 18-year-old son Prince Hashem, traveled to Spain on Sunday to attend the meeting of the Aqaba Process in Córdoba. The Aqaba Process initiative was launched by the King of Jordan in 2015 “to enhance coordination and exchange of expertise and information among regional and international stakeholders to counter terrorism and extremism.”